Optimize your SaaS, ITAM, cloud, software, AI, containers and data center
Balancing cost, minimizing risk and maximizing the business value of your technology is no easy feat. We help you save on your technology investments, ensure your technology spend aligns with business goals, simplify complex contracts and licensing, monitor resource usage and optimize your entire tech stack.
Flexera One, a unified platform to unlock technology value and drive business impact
Most vendors separate ITAM, SaaS and FinOps—creating silos, inefficiencies and risk. Flexera One provides market-leading capabilities across these silos in one platform, giving you complete visibility and control to optimize spend, reduce risk and accelerate outcomes.
ITAM
Streamline your ITAM and gain full visibility into your software and hardware assets with Flexera's ITAM solutions. By automating inventory, compliance and cost optimization, we ensure you're only paying for what you need, reducing waste and maximizing ROI. Our in-depth use rights analytics, product usage data and actionable insights allow you to make informed decisions, stay compliant and drive efficiency across your IT environment.
SaaS
Optimize your SaaS investments with complete visibility over usage, costs and compliance. With automated discovery and intelligent analytics, you can identify underutilized subscriptions, rationalize your application portfolio, negotiate better contracts, find shadow SaaS and ensure your SaaS ecosystem aligns with business needs. We make it easy to manage and maximize the value of your SaaS portfolio.
FinOps
The cloud offers agility and enables rapid innovation, but you need the right tools to allocate costs, build forecasts and budgets, and optimize usage and rates in order to tie spending to real business outcomes. Flexera One FinOps gives you deep visibility, actionable recommendations and policy-based automation to help you maximize the value of your cloud investments.
IT Visibility
Gain control of IT risk and improve progress towards sustainability initiatives. With automated discovery, normalization and asset enrichment, you can quickly see where you have tech debt, vulnerabilities and end-of-life assets to mitigate and populate your CMDB with real-time clean data.
Technology Intelligence Platform
Backed by the highest-fidelity technology data in the market
Our solutions are built on the foundation of our next-generation data and analytics platform, Technology Intelligence Platform. This cloud-native, API-first, scalable “system of insight” solves critical problems requiring converged data. Powered by Technopedia, the world’s most complete IT product catalog, we ensure unmatched accuracy in discovery, normalization and decision-making.
Navigating AI
AI without visibility is a liability
Flexera powers agentic and autonomous AI across your enterprise. While others may promise dashboards, we deliver contextual, AI-driven recommendations and actions across IT, finance and procurement. This makes us the ideal partner for customers deploying agentic AI, FinOps automation, AI spend management or ITSM augmentation.
Managing your sprawling hybrid IT portfolio creates a unique challenge when overseeing the associated spend. We help you gain visibility and use actionable insights to improve your ROI by maximizing usage of existing resources across your cloud, SaaS, containers, desktop and data center.
When you’re unable to identify unknown, vulnerable, unused or obsolete software and hardware, you incur tech debt and create security or compliance risks—and that can cause major issues for your organization. With Flexera, you can proactively manage software vulnerability and obsolescence risk in your IT environment, prioritize remediation of end-of-life and vulnerable technology, and enable business transformation and modernization.
You can’t manage what you can’t see—and shadow IT causes wasted time, inconsistent business approaches, wasted investments, inefficiencies, and a higher incidence of compliance and security risk. With Flexera, shine a light on shadow IT activity across software, SaaS (including generative AI applications), cloud, containers and more. Reduce the operational expense of your tech investments, select and fund revenue-increasing initiatives and increase the success rate of initiatives like cloud migration, data center consolidation and IT transformation.
If you’re not proactively calculating your license positions and IT spend, your organization is at risk for unbudgeted true-up expenses and audits. Plus, with the explosion of cloud, you may struggle with runaway costs and out-of-balance spending. Flexera offers a unique approach to your organization’s hybrid ITAM and FinOps journey that enables IT, operations, procurement, cloud centers of excellence, enterprise architects and FinOps teams to work collaboratively with business units and resource owners to gain visibility and identify areas of savings opportunities.
Wasted spend across desktop, data center, SaaS and IaaS/PaaS remains high among enterprises, around an average 20-30%*. Flexera helps you see the technology you’re using, so you can eliminate unused subscriptions and rationalize applications and vendors based on trusted, actionable data. With Flexera, you get the insights you need to purchase only the technology necessary.
*Source: Flexera 2025 State of ITAM Report
Without proper governance of your cloud instances, you run the risk of compliance issues and could end up with surprising or costly bills. With Flexera, you get a standard approach to managing, optimizing and scaling your cloud environment responsibly, including spend approvals and automated governance. Flexera is also a member of the FinOps Foundation and its technology is enabled to deliver capabilities to keep you at the forefront of cloud financial management best practices.
Getting accurate information on your IT environment has proven to be difficult with your current CMDB data. With Flexera, you can clean, normalize, standardize and enrich your data automatically. Using curated content from Technopedia, the world’s largest and most comprehensive technology data reference catalog, enhance your CMDB data and discover complete, accurate details on your technology environment.
You need to regularly report on environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives, but you lack the visibility and understanding of how your IT environment is driving sustainability initiatives. Flexera provides critical insights on carbon emissions, hardware power ratings, energy consumption and asset lifecycles including end of life or support data so you can accurately report on your IT sustainability position.